Brokerages Anticipate UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.98 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will announce $68.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.26 billion and the highest is $69.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group reported sales of $64.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year sales of $278.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $273.14 billion to $282.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $302.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $291.20 billion to $309.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,774. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 607.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $364.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $344.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $352.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.62. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $258.18 and a one year high of $380.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

