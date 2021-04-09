Brokerages Anticipate WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. WillScot Mobile Mini reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.44. 19,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,209. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.89, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

