Brokerages Expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.45. Advanced Micro Devices reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.39.

Shares of AMD opened at $83.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $101.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

