Brokerages Expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to report ($0.61) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Autolus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.91). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.54). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.06). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million.

AUTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 37,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AUTL stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.61. 6,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,346. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

