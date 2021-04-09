Brokerages Expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $296.13 Million

Equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will report $296.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $291.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $301.32 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted sales of $283.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $43.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.58%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

