Brokerages Expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). MRC Global reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.09 million.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.40.

Shares of MRC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,792. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $763.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $716,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,066,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in MRC Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in MRC Global by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 63,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

