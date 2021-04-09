Brokerages Expect Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) to report $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pilgrim’s Pride.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,392,000 after buying an additional 119,387 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth about $1,963,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares during the last quarter. 16.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.93.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

