Brokers Issue Forecasts for RPM International Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Analysts at G.Research lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RPM International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $4.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.06. G.Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for RPM International’s FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

RPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $91.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.18. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $62.39 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in RPM International by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 518,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,977,000 after acquiring an additional 98,906 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in RPM International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 375,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in RPM International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 369,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in RPM International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 323,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in RPM International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 307,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,953,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $820,716.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,828,305.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

