Brokers Offer Predictions for Carvana Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carvana in a report released on Wednesday, April 7th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.54). William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.27.

NYSE CVNA opened at $271.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana has a 52 week low of $58.04 and a 52 week high of $323.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of -99.27 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $1,382,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $5,604,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Carvana by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $646,000. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.46, for a total transaction of $13,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,528.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.28, for a total transaction of $2,982,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,662 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,701.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,820 shares of company stock worth $214,240,731 over the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

