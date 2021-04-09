Brokers Set Expectations for Horace Mann Educators Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Horace Mann Educators in a research note issued on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.20. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

HMN stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.73. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $30.48 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 56.36%.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $147,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $146,318.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,704 shares of company stock worth $501,604. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 39.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after buying an additional 45,880 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

