Brokers Set Expectations for NextEra Energy Partners, LP’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the solar energy provider will earn $2.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.97. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.06. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $40.41 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.39, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -162.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEP. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

