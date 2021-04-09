Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Shares Down 4.7%

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)’s stock price fell 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.71. 29,693 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,923,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $852.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.81 million. Analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 29.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

