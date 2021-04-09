Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.62.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1,233.91 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $45.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average of $39.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 146,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41,896 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,826,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,459,000 after purchasing an additional 135,855 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

