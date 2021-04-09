Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.57% from the company’s current price.

BAM has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.69.

BAM stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,233.91 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

