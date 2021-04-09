Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,857 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of Brown & Brown worth $11,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.06 and a twelve month high of $48.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

