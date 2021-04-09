Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRKR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Bruker by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bruker by 180.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 60,936 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Bruker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Bruker by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 25,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 20,851 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,303. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.47, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67. Bruker has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $69.92.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $627.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

