BSCView (BSCV) Hits Market Cap of $4.42 Million

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last week, BSCView has traded up 23% against the US dollar. One BSCView coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCView has a total market cap of $4.42 million and $719,019.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00069728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.53 or 0.00289924 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005519 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.01 or 0.00773005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,612.01 or 1.00235682 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020194 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $433.47 or 0.00741302 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

Buying and Selling BSCView

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

