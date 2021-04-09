BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Trading Down 3.5%

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF)’s stock price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.26. 1,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As at November 10th, 2020, BTB owns 64 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.3 million square feet and an approximate total asset value as of September 30th, 2020 of approximately of $946M.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.