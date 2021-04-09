BTIG Research Boosts SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Price Target to $20.00

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their target price on SuRo Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSSS traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.75. 4,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,225. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $318.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 2.23. SuRo Capital has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $2.28. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 1,249.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 39,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $565,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,884,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,392,517.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $154,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,884,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,411,788.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,051 shares of company stock valued at $6,044,862 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $5,122,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 166,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 194,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

