BTIG Research Upgrades Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) to Buy

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $280.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OKTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.25.

OKTA stock opened at $238.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.56 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a 1-year low of $128.00 and a 1-year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CFO William E. Losch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $6,291,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,840,467.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $4,437,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,208 shares of company stock valued at $29,196,080 over the last three months. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,128,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,056,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 1,488,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 148,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,854,000 after buying an additional 148,870 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Okta by 628.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 167,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,663,000 after buying an additional 144,770 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,267,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

