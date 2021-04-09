BTMX Market Cap Achieves $937.69 Million (BTMX)

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. BTMX has a market capitalization of $937.69 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BTMX has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BTMX coin can now be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002139 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BTMX

BTMX is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 749,317,256 coins. BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BTMX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

