Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.93.
BLDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $47.34 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $49.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90.
In other news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,043,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,395 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,702 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,657 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $48,243,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.
