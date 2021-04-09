Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.93.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $47.34 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $49.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,043,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,395 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,702 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,657 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $48,243,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

