Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bunzl from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

OTCMKTS BZLFY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.80. 24,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,818. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.79. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

