Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Hits New 12-Month High at $321.93

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $321.93 and last traded at $320.97, with a volume of 12224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $313.04.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.39.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.