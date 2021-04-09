Bytecoin (BCN) Trading 40% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $179.52 million and approximately $417,399.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 40% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $285.81 or 0.00490596 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 83% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.