Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Cable One worth $29,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 355.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,205,000 after acquiring an additional 86,256 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 20,879.8% in the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,519,000 after acquiring an additional 35,078 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cable One by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 757,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,830,000 after acquiring an additional 23,934 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,933,000 after acquiring an additional 11,237 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Cable One by 1,146.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,783.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,622.52 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,858.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,957.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,995.00.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

