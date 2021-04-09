Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.
CBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.
Shares of Cabot stock opened at $52.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.13. Cabot has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $54.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cabot in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabot in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
Cabot Company Profile
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.
