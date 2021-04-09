Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

CBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $52.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.13. Cabot has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $54.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.56 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cabot in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabot in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

