CACHE Gold (CGT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $103,708.00

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. CACHE Gold has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and $103,708.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be purchased for $56.27 or 0.00096182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CACHE Gold has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00053916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00021848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.93 or 0.00085343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $362.28 or 0.00619233 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00040601 BTC.

CACHE Gold Coin Profile

CACHE Gold (CGT) is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 57,794 coins and its circulating supply is 50,633 coins. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

