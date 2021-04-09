CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $15.60 Per Share

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CACI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $15.60 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $15.25.

Get CACI International alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CACI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.27.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $249.20 on Friday. CACI International has a twelve month low of $190.16 and a twelve month high of $266.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.60.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. CACI International’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.29 per share, for a total transaction of $498,884.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,320.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total value of $40,833.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,725.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CACI International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in CACI International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its holdings in CACI International by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CACI International by 542.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in CACI International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.