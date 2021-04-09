CAE (NYSE:CAE) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.22

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.22 and last traded at $31.10, with a volume of 12747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.16.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. CAE’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CAE by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,551,000 after buying an additional 36,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CAE by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after buying an additional 402,662 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CAE by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 142,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 73,811 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in CAE by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

