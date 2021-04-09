CafeSwap Token Price Tops $3.83 on Major Exchanges (BREW)

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 9th. One CafeSwap Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.83 or 0.00006571 BTC on major exchanges. CafeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $7.18 million and $568,693.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CafeSwap Token has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CafeSwap Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00069719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.85 or 0.00294536 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005489 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $447.93 or 0.00767718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,509.66 or 1.00280890 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020103 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.67 or 0.00731283 BTC.

CafeSwap Token Coin Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,887,078 coins and its circulating supply is 1,872,096 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

CafeSwap Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CafeSwap Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CafeSwap Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CafeSwap Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CafeSwap Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CafeSwap Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.