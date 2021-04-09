Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Director Michael Anthony Digregorio Sells 1,000 Shares

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.34. 8,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,430. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -99.77 and a beta of 0.85. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.42 and a 52-week high of $85.40.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.49 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 19,368 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the third quarter worth approximately $387,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

