Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.12. Callaway Golf posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 96.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Callaway Golf.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Callaway Golf by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 2.16.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.