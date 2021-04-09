Callisto Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $642,982.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Callisto Network has a market cap of $45.17 million and $642,982.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded 122.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,075.20 or 0.03547051 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00032432 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

