Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FAIL) Shares Down 0.3%

Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FAIL) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.10 and last traded at $23.58. Approximately 1,281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 9,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.