Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,239 shares during the period. Cameco makes up about 3.3% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Cameco worth $13,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cameco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,145,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,953,000 after buying an additional 149,500 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Cameco by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,769,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,850,000 after buying an additional 1,330,639 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Cameco by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,961,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,485,000 after buying an additional 256,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $59,709,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cameco by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,671,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,083,000 after buying an additional 231,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCJ. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cameco from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

CCJ traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,576,039. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $19.71. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,764,000.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

