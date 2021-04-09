Canaccord Genuity Boosts Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Price Target to C$2.10

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) had its target price upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.85 to C$2.10 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Colliers Securities raised their target price on Hamilton Thorne from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research report on Friday.

Get Hamilton Thorne alerts:

CVE HTL remained flat at $C$1.78 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 15,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,249. Hamilton Thorne has a twelve month low of C$1.01 and a twelve month high of C$1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$246.31 million and a PE ratio of 254.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.63.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.