Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.04

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.04 and traded as high as C$12.03. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$11.60, with a volume of 416,572 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CF. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.75 to C$16.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.04.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$533.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$384.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.