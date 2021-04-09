Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $43.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 627,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,220,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,387 shares of company stock valued at $953,404. 28.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at $26,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at $16,677,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,688,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after buying an additional 1,087,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,945,000 after buying an additional 1,037,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at $12,408,000. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

