Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 10,290 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 102,900.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth about $15,690,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Visteon by 47.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,248,000 after buying an additional 122,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,595,000 after buying an additional 108,914 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 187,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,580,000 after purchasing an additional 85,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,761,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,660,000 after purchasing an additional 78,694 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $118.72 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $147.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.61 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.69 and a 200 day moving average of $126.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.40.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

