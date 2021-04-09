Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires New Stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth $697,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,158,000 after purchasing an additional 38,564 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Redfin alerts:

Shares of RDFN opened at $67.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.42 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million. As a group, analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $102,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,231.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,509 shares in the company, valued at $23,243,625.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $4,019,015. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RDFN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.06.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.