Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires New Stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 72,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of SpartanNash as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPTN. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at $15,339,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,789,000 after purchasing an additional 255,314 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at $3,437,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 614.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 175,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 151,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 520,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 122,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays downgraded SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $698.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

