Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires Shares of 13,900 Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Itron by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $92.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -57.22 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.45. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.87 and a 12-month high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $525.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.60 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.58.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

