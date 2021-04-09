Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires Shares of 16,200 nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of nCino by 612.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nCino alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $70.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.66. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 295,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $22,340,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Spencer Lake sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total transaction of $61,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $176,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 881,971 shares of company stock worth $64,570,122 over the last 90 days.

nCino Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.