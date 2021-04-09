Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires Shares of 46,500 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,882,000 after acquiring an additional 613,944 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,804,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,249,000 after purchasing an additional 498,684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,595,000 after purchasing an additional 250,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 487,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 235,569 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Noble Financial cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

Shares of KTOS opened at $28.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 708.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.76. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.72 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $35,465.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $41,176.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,945 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,656. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

