Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 15,673 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 1,036.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $95.12 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.97 and a 12-month high of $107.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 65.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price objective on Trex from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.32.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

