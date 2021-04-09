Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 21,808 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 2,596.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,648 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,808 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC opened at $76.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $417.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

WTFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

