Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Shares of 51,700 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 51,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 579.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 651,629 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Unum Group by 50.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 99,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Unum Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,281,000 after buying an additional 107,999 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Unum Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $30.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.06.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. Analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

In other news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $199,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

