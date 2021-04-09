Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NNN. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on NNN shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $45.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.65. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $46.44.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

