Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 84.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 94,113 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 17.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,452,000 after buying an additional 83,742 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth $279,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 25.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 32.3% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.87.

Hologic stock opened at $73.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.